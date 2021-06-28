Ethiopia: Tigray rebels enter regional capital of Mekelle, ceasefire requested

Macron, trapped in the Sahel, looks to Nigeria to reboot economy
France's President Emmanuel Macron spent a formative period in Nigeria and is now pushing French corporates to seek opportunities beyond their ... comfort zone. The Choose France summit of global business leaders held at Versailles on 28 June will be noticeable for a special Nigeria event, which will bring together leading Nigerian and French industrialists. Nigeria is the only country receiving this treatment at Choose France: a sign of how important France's economic diplomacy in Nigeria is to Emmanuel Macron.