Africa Specialty Risks sees parametric insurance as key to expansion

The company is examining the introduction of marine, solar power, cybersecurity, aviation, political risk, terrorism and kidnap contracts, says Shah, the former CEO of AXA Africa Specialty Risks. ASR’s aim, he says, is “de-risking in and across Africa.”

In contrast to traditional insurance, where the exact loss suffered by a client is verified and then paid by the insurer, parametric insurance is paid out if a defined event occurs, regardless of the damage suffered. Examples include rainfall levels, crop yields and earthquakes. ASR says triggers are objective and verifiable, so there can be no dispute about the event.