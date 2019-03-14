Inside South Africa’s land reform debate

ANC lists show South Africa’s Ramaphosa hamstrung by a divided party
President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' was given a decisive blow when the ANC released the names of their list of potential members for parliament.
By Crystal Orderson, in Cape Town
Posted on Thursday, 14 March 2019 18:36
South Africa has not delivered the equality it promised and land reform is at the top of the political agenda ahead of the May elections.
After decades of white power and 25 years of democracy, private ownership of land in South Africa remains firmly in the hands of white people. And when millions go to bed hungry, the politics of land ownership snap into focus:
Let’s rewind:
What’s happening now?
An ad hoc group of parliamentarians is working on the new ANC-backed bill – but Thoko Didiza, chairwoman of the drafting commission, says the proposed changes to Article 25 of the Constitution would only come into effect by the end of the year at the earliest.
Ramaphosa is treading a thin line between keeping the dream alive and reassuring international investors.
And because the constitutional amendment will not happen before the 8 May general election, expropriation without compensation has become a campaigning point for each party.
And the experts?
Meanwhile down on the farm, Apple farmer Errol April, a former ANC military veteran and a recipient of the government’s land reform programme, tells The Africa Report: “We need a single, cohesive approach to the problem. Even though the land has been given to me – I’ve got 30-year lease – the banks don’t want to talk to us. We need to address the land issue.”
What comes next? After a 30-day public comment period and potential public hearings, further deliberations will take place before a vote requiring at least a two-thirds majority in the House. The bill goes to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for approval. All this adds up to several months even without legal challenges, which are likely.
Bottom line: The prospect of land reform offers hope to the landless, and strikes fear into those who risk losing assets. Looking to success stories elsewhere will be critical, but comes with its own difficulties; Brazil and Japan each tell different stories. Negotiating it will test Ramaphosa’s fabled skills as a diplomat.
More on South Africa’s land reform debate here.
