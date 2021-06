When asked whether he would prefer to appear on the cover of sister Jeune Afrique as a soldier or a civilian, Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Déby smiled slyly and then replied “both”. This is a way for Déby to avoid an obvious trap, as he knows that Chadians and the international community are closely scrutinising him.

If he were to pose in a boubou, he would be accused of intentionally ‘civilianising’ himself before the presidential election, which will mark the end of the transitional period. On the other hand, if he were to don a uniform, he would be forever enshrined in his politically incorrect status as a four-star praetorian and self-proclaimed successor to his father since 21 April.