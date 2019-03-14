How digital banking can backfire for African banks

Standard Bank to speed up forex payments with blockchain
South Africa's Standard Bank says it has found a blockchain solution to streamlining foreign exchange payments.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 14 March 2019 12:19
African banks are competing to be the first to offer their customers fully digital banking services. In the race to get there, however, they need to understand that copy-and-paste solutions will not work and service complaints can be amplified.
Standard Chartered in February launched what it billed as Uganda’s first fully digital bank. Customers, the bank says, can open an account in 15 minutes by phone or computer without going near a branch. That was followed in March by the announcement by Kenya’s Safaricom that it had reached an agreement to use its M-Pesa mobile payment service for online shopping on an Alibaba platform.
Kenya is an acknowledged leader in digital banking due to its development of mobile money. Can African banks more generally look forward to the prospect of improving the efficiency of domestic banking through digitalisation, while at the same time opening new corridors of direct trade with markets such as China?
According to Esther Chibesa, head of treasury and trade solutions for Kenya and East Africa at Citi, the challenge for banks is to create a “shared user experience” that can bridge cultures.
Cultural dynamics
Tawanda Sibanda, a partner at McKinsey in Johannesburg, argues that African partnerships with Chinese companies “have not been wildly successful so far”. Sibanda points to the complex cultural dynamics at work.
Empowered customers
In its South Africa Banking Sentiment Index for 2018, BrandsEye retrieved 1.72m public social-media posts about South African banks. A random sample of more than 500,000 of these posts was evaluated for sentiment.
The results should be a wake-up call to banks embarking on digitalisation. Customer irritation with poor service does not go away if moved into the digital space: on the contrary, it is amplified and given a new voice.
Bottom Line:
Digital banking has great potential to allow African trading horizons to expand. But the technology is a double-edged sword and user experience at home, even in the advanced market of South Africa, has yet to be mastered.
