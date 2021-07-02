Nigeria: The Rise of the Instagram Comedians

Yoruba people gather here !! @Oli_Ekun smashed it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/N5mc3cKGmA
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 10, 2020
Ethiopia: ‘Mekele takeover proves Abiy has little control in Tigray’
After eight months of conflict, forces loyal to the former Tigrayan Defence Forces (TDF) have retaken control of Mekele, the capital city of ... the Tigray Region. Addis Ababa has declared a ceasefire, but the TDF counter-offensive continues in other towns in the region. Roland Marchal, a researcher at the CNRS and a specialist in Africa's civil wars, analyses this turn of events.