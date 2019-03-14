Macron and the Chinese ghosts at the feast

Signs of an African Spring
When regimes try to reform after years of stasis, they are at their weakest point. They have neither the legitimacy nor the resources to change the policy course.
Nicholas Norbrook is Managing Editor of The Africa Report
Move over Donald Trump. There's a new kid in China-bashing town.
“China is a great world power and has expanded its presence in many countries, especially in Africa, in recent years,” said France’s President Macron, stood alongside Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh. “But what can look good in the short term […] can often end up being bad over the medium to long term.”
Macron was referring to the debts racked up by countries like Kenya and Zambia for infrastructure seen as poor value for money, but belies a wider Western insecurity as former zones of influence start to drift beyond their ambit.
That horse has already bolted. Macron’s Djiboutian host has already entered the new Great Game in the Horn of Africa, helping to eject an Emirati port company in favour of a newer bigger port complex paid for by the Chinese.
The French president – clearly not shy to fill a power vacuum – has taken up the role of European leadership with relish. Perhaps to get away from home troubles.
But also, because the vacuum is real, from the giant sucking sound created by Brexit, to the exit stage-right of Germany’s Angela Merkel. Macron has visited the continent more than any other European leader, pledging co-operation on jobs, and keeping the global conversation on climate change alive. Specifically, it’s France 10: UK 1.
Others are more sceptical about Macron’s pivot to economic opportunity. Bloomberg points out that the French president’s visits to Kenya and Ethiopia – two countries never controlled by France – come against a backdrop of “deepening French military involvement across West Africa, where France has been battling militants since 2013, and recent airstrikes in Chad to support President Idriss Déby.” Djibouti, meanwhile, hosts France’s largest foreign military base.
French commercial activity in Africa has ticked up recently, however. Notably:
The recent trip had some clear wins, too:
Nevertheless, China is the ghost at the feast, and is increasingly hunting in France’s backyard – or “chasse gardée” as the French prefer to call it.
Bottom line: African leaders struggle to take advantage of the diplomatic and economic arbitrage opportunities provided by a rising China and pallid West.
But take advantage of it they must, if they are to meet their own urgent challenges; from missing jobs to rising temperatures to weak institutions.
For millions of African migrants and their families – like others worldwide – moving to another country offers a chance for a better life with benefits extending to future generations. Yet beliefs about international African migration are rife with misconceptions that have become part of a divisive, misleading and harmful narrative.
