Nigerian elections see new balance of power

Posted on Friday, 15 March 2019 15:31

The Nigeria elections for the powerful post of governor has recast the political chessboard.

Talking Africa, brought to you by The Africa Report, is the leading podcast to help you unpack African news, politics and business.

We talk:

  • where the latest results in Nigeria’s elections leave us – with results from 6 states still delayed after what has been dubbed inconclusive results.
  • the wide disparity between the Governor and Presidential elections results,
  • the court cases to come; might they set precedents, as in Ghana? Which, while they may not help Atiku today, may help contenders in the future.

We also lose our cool about Brexit, and rally round the Algerian uprising.

Featuring West Africa editor Eromo Egbejule, managing editor Nicholas Norbrook and our editor-in-chief Patrick Smith.

