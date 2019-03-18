Guinea’s Simandou deal opens new opportunities in the mining boom

African flour mills fight for market share
By Christophe Le Bec, in Conakry
The shock reconciliation between the government and Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz announced on 21 February seems to be good news for the already buzzing Guinean mining sector.
Bauxite is leading Guinea’s current mining growth, with production of gold and diamonds stagnant. Government mining revenue rose from $293m in 2015 to $355m in 2018 on the back of rising bauxite production.
The production of bauxite, which is used to produce aluminium tripled in Guinea from 20m tonnes in 2015 to 60m tonnes in 2018. Even though the TBEA and Chinalco mines are slow to take off, the government is targeting the place of top bauxite exporter. Mines minister Abdoulaye Magassouba told Jeune Afrique: “In bauxite, we are going to see the same growth in production in 2019 and 2020. Our goal is to become the top exporter in the world. We are already neck and neck with China and just behind Australia, the world leader.”
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
