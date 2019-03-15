ANC lists show South Africa’s Ramaphosa hamstrung by a divided party

Nigeria’s opposition cries foul and pushes back in state elections
The power map is changing in Nigeria amid growing concerns about badly run elections and clashes over politics and resources in the Niger Delta and the Middle Belt.
By Crystal Orderson, in Cape Town
Posted on Friday, 15 March 2019 17:28
President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' was given a decisive blow when the ANC released the names of their list of potential members for parliament.
For a brief few hours the #ANCLists trended on Twitter. The reason? Those included on the preliminary list included members who have been implicated in corruption and state capture.
Political parties submitted their lists of candidates for the national and provincial government to the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) this week ahead of the 8 May election.
At the top of the ANC list presented to IEC are President Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president David Mabuza and party chairperson Gwede Mantashe.
The final ANC list has not yet been made public.
That did not stop South Africans from expressing shock and outrage.
Why the anger? The ANC defended its decision to include members who have been implicated in alleged corruption. Secretary general Ace Magashule defended Malusi Gigaba, Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini and Mosebenzi Zwane, saying they had done nothing wrong.
“Anybody who has not been found guilty by a court of law is on the list,” Magashule said.
And Bathabile Dlamini responded to her inclusion on the ANC list. “We are elected by the people and therefore what is there is the will of the people,” she told SABC from New York, where she is attending a United Nations event.
For Naidoo, the political analyst, the list is an indication that Ramaphosa does not have ‘space’ and ability to make the changes he wants.
Ramaphosa, on the campaign trail in Soweto, said: “To us as an organisation, as we move forward we obviously want to make sure that we continue to have people who are going to serve the interest of our people. Watch this space as we move forward.”
What does the list tell us? Ramaphosa, hamstrung by a divided ANC, is showing that he has to balance different factions. The May election is seen as the most hotly contested since 1994. This list could deal a blow to the high turnout he needs to ring the changes once elected.
And the polls? An Institute of Race Relations (IRR) poll found that nationally the ANC dropped to 54.7% support in February, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) was at 21.8% and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was at 12.2%.
Bottom line: Don’t expect Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ before the election and these are not the final lists…
