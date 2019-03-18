OCP fertiliser deals take Nigeria closer to self-sufficiency

African flour mills fight for market share
The flour milling business in Africa is booming, leading to consolidation among the bigger players and the launch of new smaller and independent outfits.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – "The dance of the politicians" – popular anger in South Africa, Sudan and Algeria
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Monday, 18 March 2019 12:53
Morocco’s OCP expects to finalise a deal by the end of 2019 to build a $1.5bn ammonia plant in Nigeria, providing the latest boost to the country’s push for food security.
The state-run Moroccan fertiliser manufacturer – one of the world’s largest phosphate exporters – it is collaborating with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) for this investment. A memorandum of understanding was signed last June during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Rabat.
The announcement comes as a welcome news to stakeholders in the agriculture sector; despite agriculture contributing about 24% of its Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) annually, an overwhelming majority of farmers are still at subsistence level.
When complete, the new plant will have a capacity of over 1 million tonnes. Its establishment is part of a larger trend of commitments over the last few years to build fertiliser plants in Nigeria.
When full on-stream, all the plants together should ensure self-sufficiency in fertiliser production and vastly improve crop production as Africa’s most populous country prepares to grow enough for its own, ever-increasing population.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.