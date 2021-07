A few years ago, simply mentioning the name of the Antar barracks under the control of the Direction Générale de la Sécurité Intérieure (DGSI) was enough to frighten any political opponent, whatever their political affiliation. Although little is known about what goes on inside the walls of this centre located within the Algiers mountains, the few testimonies that have filtered out about the living conditions and interrogation techniques used are enough to scare anyone.