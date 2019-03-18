South Africa power cuts dent Ramaphosa’s poll hopes

ANC lists show South Africa’s Ramaphosa hamstrung by a divided party
President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' was given a decisive blow when the ANC released the names of their list of potential members for parliament.
By Crystal Orderson, in Cape Town
Posted on Monday, 18 March 2019 13:44
Between a rock and a dark place, President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet again apologised to all South Africans for persistent power cuts due to Eskom’s load shedding.
Ramaphosa’s problem: the economic reality of the failing utility Eskom, which needs serious reform, versus the political reality of the powerful National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), on whom the ANC will depend to deliver victory in May’s elections.
All hands on deck: the power utility said its electricity-generation system is still under pressure due to the decline in its water reserves and coal supplies.
With an election six weeks away and the ANC in full campaigning mode, the party’s head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, has had to defend Ramaphosa and Eskom.
That might not cut it on the election trail.
Pravin Gordhan, the minister for public entreprises, says: “It is clear that greater urgency needs to be applied to acquire equipment necessary for urgent maintenance. We agree with South Africans that the continuation of frequent load shedding, and in particular stage four load shedding, is unacceptable and disruptive to our economy.”
Pinch point: Ramaphosa is to meet the NUM along with Gordhan and energy minister Jeff Radebe today to discuss the union’s rejection of plans to split Eskom into three units.
Watch out for: The continuing power cuts could dent the ANC’s ambitious plans of winning more than 55% of the vote in May.
