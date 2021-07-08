DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema: 'We've never seen such levels of corruption'

LEAVING THEM BEHIND

Uganda: Museveni retires Bush War comrades, promotes son

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Thursday, 8 July 2021 16:36

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni on 11 February 2020 (AP Photo/John Muchucha, File)

The camaraderie between Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni and those that fought alongside him during the Bush War of 1981-1986 always ensured that the top positions of the army went to those comrades – until now. That top role has been given to his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

General Elly Tumwine was not an ordinary soldier during the Bush War that brought Museveni to power. On the morning of 6 February 1981, when Museveni’s rebel group of 42 members attacked the Kabamba military barracks with 27 guns – located about 120 miles south of Kampala – Tumwine fired the first bullet, marking start of the war.

