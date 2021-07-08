General Elly Tumwine was not an ordinary soldier during the Bush War that brought Museveni to power. On the morning of 6 February 1981, when Museveni’s rebel group of 42 members attacked the Kabamba military barracks with 27 guns – located about 120 miles south of Kampala – Tumwine fired the first bullet, marking start of the war.
Uganda: Museveni retires Bush War comrades, promotes son
The camaraderie between Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni and those that fought alongside him during the Bush War of 1981-1986 always ensured that the top positions of the army went to those comrades – until now. That top role has been given to his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba.