Kenyan savers hit by stumbling Sacco sector

The flour milling business in Africa is booming, leading to consolidation among the bigger players and the launch of new smaller and independent outfits.
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Monday, 18 March 2019 16:54
Fraud, higher taxes and bad investments are stifling the growth of savings and credit cooperatives (Saccos) in Kenya.
Police, tear gas and roadblocks across the Kiambu Road in Nairobi greeted investors queuing to get their money back from a savings organisation known as a Sacco – a Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation – on 18 March.
Kenya has one of the most vibrant cooperative sectors in Africa, with over 15,000 registered societies and unions, only a small number of which are registered deposit-taking societies.
But several ongoing fraud investigations involving Saccos have revived calls for more stringent prudential rules for such societies.
The Sacco sector embraces more than 10 million savers and collectively controls savings of KSh501bn and an asset base of KSh694bn. It employs half a million people and, in 2017, contributed 5.72% of Kenya’s nominal GDP.
And, importantly, they are helping to formalise the economy: A government directive in 2010 stating that all public transportation must be part of a Sacco or a management company also helped regulate Kenya’s chaotic transport sector. Credit financing to the transport sector is still relatively small compared to real-estate and trade.
But the looser prudential guidelines that make it such a useful bridge between the formal and informal sectors can cut both ways. Most of the sector is not properly regulated and investments are not properly vetted. In 2015, a leading cooperative, Mwalimu National Sacco, spent $20.4m for 75% of Equatorial Commercial Bank, a struggling tier III lender.
Last month, the entire board of a power-industry investment cooperative was ousted after an audit revealed losses of over KSh500m in suspected fraudulent dealings, bad investments and creative accounting.
With a lack of access to the national financial structures, and a doubling of tax on dividends in 2018, things are looking tough for Saccos – and those relying on them.
