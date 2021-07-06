DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema: 'We've never seen such levels of corruption'

Taking risks

Finance: Ecobank makes a bold bet on London’s debt market

By Aurélie M'Bida
Posted on Tuesday, 6 July 2021 15:56

Ecobank headquarters in Lomé. Michel Aveline for JA

Ecobank’s debt listing on the London Stock Exchange on 24 June provoked a lot of reactions. The symbolism was strong: the UK bourse invited Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the banking group’s holding company, to open the session on the main market and mark the successful issuing of $350m worth of "sustainability" bonds.

This transaction represents the first time that a sub-Saharan financial institution released subordinated eurobonds that comply with sustainable-development standards. It was a big success for the group that has been led by Nigeria’s Ade Ayeyemi since September 2015.

READ MORE Ecobank Nigeria's bond sale shows African corporate debt markets open for business

The coupon for these bonds was set at 8.75% and they have a 10-year maturity period. With such a high rate, the issuance was oversubscribed by almost four times, and the investors’ geographical origins are quite varied: the UK, US, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa.

The sustainable nature of the issue should allow Ecobank to align its funding with its sustainability objectives.

But the cost remains high for the bank. Back in 2019, ETI issued a $450m eurobond with a coupon set at 9.5%, but in that case, the shares were conventional bonds – i.e. more liquid than sustainability bonds – and the maturity was five years.

Subordinated debt

Ecobank justifies the high rate of its latest issue by saying that it is due to the type of financing scheme. “As Tier 2 capital, this debt is subordinated, in addition to being a sustainable issue,” the bank says.

The subordinated nature of the bond gives it a lower priority for repayment. To illustrate this: even if the bank fails, ordinary savers and other creditors will have a priority right to the recovered assets over the subscribers to these subordinated bonds, hence their higher interest rates. These characteristics also explain why these types of bonds are particularly useful for banks, when taking into account their prudential ratios.

READ MORE Cameroon: Ecobank rids itself of irksome UBC bank

“Pricing is based on many factors including ratings, credit outlook, investor feedback and appetite,” says Samuel Sule, a senior finance executive at Renaissance Capital, one of the arrangers of the deal. “The bond has further rallied in the secondary market, highlighting the strength of the Ecobank credit story,” the former HSBC and Standard Bank executive says.

Based in Lomé, ETI recorded 4% growth in its turnover of $1.7bn in 2020, despite the difficulties linked to the Covid-19 crisis. But in this context, its pre-tax earnings fell sharply (-57%) to $174m, due to provisions for the depreciation of its asset portfolio and various costs, notably legal ones.

Attracting a new type of investor

“The sustainable nature of this issuance will help Ecobank diversify its investor base. This is because the pool of environmental, social and governance-focused investors that would typically invest in such sustainable-bond issuances would differ to some extent (although partly overlap) from the pool of global emerging-market investors that would typically invest in regular bond issuances from banks based in frontier or emerging markets,” says Mik Kabeya, an analyst at Moody’s.

READ MORE The networks and allies of Cameroon's Alain Nkontchou, Ecobank's new chairman

Moreover, the sustainable nature of the issue should allow Ecobank to align its funding with its sustainability objectives, as the group is required to use the funds to finance green projects and eligible social projects.

In May, Ecobank Group established a ‘sustainable financing framework’ under which it can issue financial instruments to finance and refinance eligible green and/or social projects.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

View subscription options
Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business