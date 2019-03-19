African flour mills fight for market share

Japan trails China in race for Africa
By Julien Wagner
Posted on Tuesday, 19 March 2019 11:00
The flour milling business in Africa is booming, leading to consolidation among the bigger players and the launch of new smaller and independent outfits.
Agriculture-focused investor Unigrains estimates that milling capacity in sub-Saharan Africa grew by 12%, or 3.6m tonnes, between 2014 and 2017 to reach 34m tonnes.
The big multinationals are buying up competitors and expanding their operations.
Large African players are also expanding on the continent.
In Nigeria, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Honeywell and Dangote Flour Mills concentrate on feeding the country’s 200 million population, with competition from Olam, which has become the country’s second-largest flour miller. Nigeria still imports 89% of its flour.
Small upstarts are hungry for market share in countries like Angola, Guinea and Mali.
Traders say that this trend is likely to continue because of the particularities of each market. From Nouakchott to Luanda, there are dozens of ways to use flour. Smaller firms try to be more agile and to understand local habits better.
The flurry of activity hides an important trend. France Export Céréales’ Lebeau says that some investors who lack experience in flour milling are getting burned because they underestimate the complexity of the section.
After integration, diversification
Vertical integration is the most common strategy for firms to grow.
Animal feed is another promising sector. Somdiaa is producing feed for birds and started a programme producing chicks in Congo.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
