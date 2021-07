There are two main points of concern: the procurement of vaccines and the price of testing

The Ghanaian Ministry of Health reportedly agreed to buy 300,000 vails of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine at $19 each from Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum (a member of the UAE’s ruling family). Buying these vaccines directly from the Russian government would have been at a much lower cost of $10 each.

“The Ministry in Accra issued a detailed rebuttal claiming it had exhausted all efforts to engage with the Russian government, and had no option but to pursue the Dubai route,” reports Africa Confidential.