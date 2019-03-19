Barclays Kenya profits suggest wider gains in banking sector

Japan trails China in race for Africa
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Tuesday, 19 March 2019 16:07
Barclays Bank of Kenya posted a 17.7% rise in after-tax profits in 2018 on the strength of non-funded income.
The local subsidiary of Absa Group Limited told investors last week that it earned KSh7.416bn in 2018, a steady rise from KSh6.296bn posted in 2017.
The lender’s total assets also grew to KSh325bn from KSh271.77bn, while its loan book grew by 5% to close the year at KSh177.35bn.
In what has clearly been a tougher credit market for Kenyan lenders, Barclays’ net interest income rose by a paltry 0.8% in 2018.
The lender’s response to the rate cap included launching Timiza, a mobile lending app, and hiring a chief data officer.
Barclays, which has been in Kenya for more than a century, is currently the fourth largest bank in Kenya by asset base. It is in the process of rebranding to Absa Group Limited, a process that is also impacting its profits due to the one-off costs of rebranding.
Two other lenders, KCB Group and Stanbic Holdings, also recently announced growth in net profits.
Other lenders are expected to follow suit in the next week as they race to meet the 31 March deadline to post their full-year results.
The growth in profit matches the latest figures from the Kenya Central Bank which show the banking sector earned KSh152.3bn last year in pre-tax profits, a 12.3% increase on 2017 figures.
In the meantime, the base lending rate remains at 9%, where it has been since July 2018.
The Monetary Policy Committee is due to meet at the end of this month to review the base lending rate, which could drive interest rates lower.
Despite this, a January 2019 market survey by the central bank showed that most Kenyan executives expect an easier 2019, with lower inflation, an increase in private-sector credit, and a stable shilling.
