This week’s violent protests in the Kingdom of Eswatini really had their genesis in the simmering student anger that started weeks ago after the “murder of a student by police in cold blood,” opposition Pudemo’s Sonke Dube says.

The death of Eswatini student Thabani Nkomonye in May spurred fellow young people on to take to the street in protest. It’s believed that Nkomonye died in police custody as a result of brutal treatment, although the police claimed he was in a car accident.