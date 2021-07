“We should be aiming for the same things,” CEO Kevin Okyere tells The Africa Report. “It’s always better to find an amicable solution. We will get over this hurdle and find ways of working together.”

The companies have been in dispute since an April 2020 directive from Ghana’s ministry of energy to combine the offshore Afina oil field, operated by Springfield, with Sankofa, operated by Eni and its partner Vitol, to reduce costs.

Eni protested the decision, saying there was insufficient evidence that the Afina field was commercially viable.