Nigeria 2023: Fayemi goes after Tinubu’s supporters

By Akin Irede
Posted on Tuesday, 6 July 2021 11:26

Kayode Fayemi, speaking at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, 2019
Kayode Fayemi, speaking at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, 2019. Photo: Christophe MASENGESHO

Activist, Minister, Governor, Chairman of the Governors' Forum... the ambitions of Kayode Fayemi now stretch to Nigeria's Presidential Villa. But his ambitions place him on a crash course with Bola Tinubu, his estranged and powerful political Godfather.

Although he has not officially declared his interest in the Presidency, aides close to Fayemi confirmed that he will most likely join the Presidential race. Fayemi has already been endorsed by the Ekiti State House of Assembly and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

When asked in March if he would contest, he simply said, “I don’t know any serious minded politician who will have the opportunity to govern a country with the blessings that we have – in spite of the challenges – that will not give it a shot, but we are not there yet.”

There is a challenge

