Nigeria 2023: Fayemi goes after Tinubu’s supporters

Although he has not officially declared his interest in the Presidency, aides close to Fayemi confirmed that he will most likely join the Presidential race. Fayemi has already been endorsed by the Ekiti State House of Assembly and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

When asked in March if he would contest, he simply said, “I don’t know any serious minded politician who will have the opportunity to govern a country with the blessings that we have – in spite of the challenges – that will not give it a shot, but we are not there yet.”

There is a challenge