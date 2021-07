Formidable as it looks, Tshisekedi’s gargantuan to-do list, which his allies say includes urgent economic and social reforms that were held-up by Kabila, may benefit from an economic rebound in 2021.

Helped by rising commodity prices and its promises of reform, Tshisekedi’s new government has been able to win more backing from multilateral and bilateral financiers. For now, the biggest problems are more political than economic and technical.

Unity rewarded