Bouteflika’s Algeria exit decision; and what comes next

Between a rock and a dark place, President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet again apologised to all South Africans for persistent power cuts due to Eskom’s load shedding.
By Farid Alilat, in Algiers, and Neïla Latrous
Posted on Tuesday, 19 March 2019 17:55
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's inner circle played a key role in his 11 March decision not to run for a fifth term amidst vast national protests calling for the end of this presidency and the system that has kept him in place.
The decision was a watershed moment, but how the regime is going to end is still up in the air.
The response from the street has been clear. Protesters have rejected the Bouteflika clan’s plans in their entirety. A problem for Bouteflika is that the protest movement has no leaders, no spokesmen and no charismatic figureheads. It is also not showing any signs of slowing down.
