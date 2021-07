Do parliaments occupy their rightful place in African political life? If you have to ask the question, you already know that the answer is “no”.

In many African countries, whether their institutions are modelled along British or French lines, political life often, if not exclusively, revolves around the head of state and his or her inner circle. But that is changing, according to Nayé Anna Bathily’s new French-language book, L’Eveil des Parlements Africains [Africa’s Parliamentary Awakening].