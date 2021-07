On 20 April, a Tunisian viewer recognised a former classmate of his while watching the documentary Où Sont les Milliards de Kadhafi? (The Hunt for Gaddafi’s Billions) on Arte. “It’s Iskander, he’s the same person, even though he’s changed his first name. We both went to David Solal’s school for two years and were neighbours from the same housing estate in the Lafayette district of Tunis,” he told a friend.

Iskander is now called Erik and is, at 54, the main person trying to locate the billions that Libya’s Gaddafi is said to have hid in South Africa before his fall in 2011.