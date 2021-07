Nevertheless, a reluctance by the police to arrest former president Jacob Zuma on contempt charges – as gun-toting supporters came out to “protect” him – is testing the resilience of the state institutions Ramaphosa has been setting out to strengthen in his just over three years as the country’s president. Zuma severely weakened institutions in the justice sector by appointing loyalists.

ANC behind Ramaphosa

The ANC’s 86-strong national executive committee (NEC) expressed its “unequivocal commitment and defence of the constitution, the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary”, after a special Zoom meeting on Monday 5 July.