On 17 June, a Swiss court sentenced Alieu Kosiah to 20 years’ imprisonment for crimes committed during Liberia’s civil wars.

It was the first time a Swiss court tried war crimes in a non- military court. Kosiah’s sentencing follows the conviction by foreign courts of several others in involved in the country’s civil war.

Finland tries Massaquoi

Gibril Massaquoi, a Sierra Leonean and former spokesman for the Revolutionary United Front (RUF), is on trial in Finland on charges on war crimes committed in Liberia.

Massaquoi’s case points to the complexity of prosecuting these cases: he has earlier been granted immunity for providing some of the critical evidence needed to convict Charles Taylor, the warlord who started Liberia’s civil war in 1989, and several other fighters.