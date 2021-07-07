DRC: People to watch in Tshisekedi’s alliance

Jean-Marc Kabund-A-Kabund: The strategist

Aged 39, Jean-Marc Kabund-a-Kabund engineered the downfall of the Front Commun pour le Congo (FCC), the formidable political machine that guaranteed a certain amount of power for former president Kabila.

This makes Kabund one of the pillars of the new majority in government and a key figure on many strategic issues. He regained his position as first vice-president of the national assembly in early February, after having masterfully led the revolution that brought down the FCC.