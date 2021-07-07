DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema: 'We've never seen such levels of corruption'

Someone’s in trouble

DRC: Are Dan Gertler’s mining assets at risk?

By Christophe Le Bec, Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala
Posted on Wednesday, 7 July 2021 14:47

Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, left, tours the Katanga Mining Ltd copper and cobalt complex with Shimon Cohen, his communications advisor. In Kolwezi on 1 August 2012. Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The DRC did not renew the oil licences of companies linked to Israeli businessman Dan Gertler. This means the country may soon start questioning his mining rights there.

Against all odds, on 21 June, the Congolese government refused to renew the exploration permits for oil zones 1 and 2 in Lake Albert, which were granted in 2010 to two companies linked to the controversial Israeli businessman Dan Gertler.

He was previously considered an “untouchable intermediary” within the DRC’s extractive sectors, due to his links with former president Joseph Kabila.

READ MORE Dan Gertler-linked contracts have already cost the DRC $2bn, says NGO

This refusal came against the backdrop of the political divorce between President Félix Tshisekedi and his predecessor, leading many to question whether a wider offensive against Gertler is imminent.

