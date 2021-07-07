DRC: Are Dan Gertler’s mining assets at risk?

Against all odds, on 21 June, the Congolese government refused to renew the exploration permits for oil zones 1 and 2 in Lake Albert, which were granted in 2010 to two companies linked to the controversial Israeli businessman Dan Gertler.

He was previously considered an “untouchable intermediary” within the DRC’s extractive sectors, due to his links with former president Joseph Kabila.

This refusal came against the backdrop of the political divorce between President Félix Tshisekedi and his predecessor, leading many to question whether a wider offensive against Gertler is imminent.