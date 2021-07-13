DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Tough balance

DRC’s admission to EAC sees regional bloc brace for potential problems

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 12:51

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta talks to Felix Tshisekedi (C), President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, during the opening of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 10 February 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is applying to join the East African Community (EAC) and could become the regional economic community's seventh member. It would bring a huge market for the region's exporters and also provide a venue for the DRC's disputes with Rwanda and Uganda that go back decades.

After a preliminary discussion about the DRC’s application at a summit on 27 February, the EAC is now assessing if the country could be a suitable candidate.

A team from the EAC secretariat completed its verification mission to the eastern DRC city of Goma on 3 July. The report will be presented to presidents of the EAC member states in November or December, to help them make their decision.

EAC criteria

