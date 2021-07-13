DRC’s admission to EAC sees regional bloc brace for potential problems

.@jumuiya appreciate the warm reception by HE Felix Tshisekedi in Goma @Presidence_RDC as we launched #EACverification on admission of #DRC into the #EAC Widening and Deepening integration.DRC🙏 @citizentvkenya @ntvuganda @NationBreaking @KTNNewsKE @rbarwanda @StateHouseKenya pic.twitter.com/0zri7y3bAq
— Hon(Dr.)Peter Mutuku Mathuki (@pmathuki) June 26, 2021
After a preliminary discussion about the DRC’s application at a summit on 27 February, the EAC is now assessing if the country could be a suitable candidate.
A team from the EAC secretariat completed its verification mission to the eastern DRC city of Goma on 3 July. The report will be presented to presidents of the EAC member states in November or December, to help them make their decision.