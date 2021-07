Haiti’s new prime minister Ariel Henry announced on 7 July that President Jovenel Moïse had been assassinated the night before.

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: Top 200 banks 2019 The race to transform Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form Email Address * Title * Last name * First name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… Close By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

“At around one o’clock in the morning, on the night of Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 July 2021, a group of unidentified individuals, some of whom spoke in Spanish, attacked the President of the Republic’s private residence and mortally wounded the Head of State,” the head of government announced in a statement.

Call for calm

“Condemning this odious, inhumane and barbaric act,” the prime minister called on “the population to remain calm” and assured that “the country’s security situation” is “under control.”

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

President Moïse had appointed Henry, a doctor, as prime minister on 6 July. The previous head of government had not even lasted three months in the post.

The President had been under intense pressure for several months, as large swathes of the population had been demanding his departure amid a constitutional crisis.