Africa’s investment outlook is bright

Zimbabwe’s political and economic crises cost lives
Zimbabwe is often in the news for the wrong reasons. For a long time it was the autocratic leader Robert Mugabe who made sure of that.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – "The dance of the politicians" – popular anger in South Africa, Sudan and Algeria
Posted on Wednesday, 20 March 2019 13:59
New sources of investment spell an upbound moment for Africa.
The case for the optimists: Deals data analysed by Asoko Insight show investors are bullish about Africa, with 861 deals undertaken between 2015 and 2018 and the number of deals growing annually.
South Africa and Mauritius have historically been the entry points for capital into Africa, and indeed South Africa was the destination for nearly a quarter of the deals over the four-year period. Looking on a year-on-year basis, however, the dominance of Africa’s most-developed economy has been falling as other sub-Saharan markets evolve.
Size matters: Though the total number of deals has been increasing over the past four years the average size of disclosed deals fell by 66% over the period to $58m in 2018. This may reflect an increasing level of pragmatism with an emphasis on mid-sized tickets. In line with this trend, two East African-based funds, Catalyst Principal Partners and Ascent Capital Africa, are setting aside funds to direct towards mid-sized companies.
What to watch: Though much is made of external investment into the continent, inter-Africa investment represents nearly half of the deal environment.
Bottom-line: As regional economies develop and private-sector players look to scale beyond their borders, this trend represents a widening opportunity for growth.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.