Failing industry

Algeria’s automobile industry is going through a dry spell

By Arezki Saïd
Posted on Monday, 12 July 2021 12:49

For the time being, only three factories, including Renault's in Oran (photo), have been authorised to restart production. https://www.renaultgroup.com/

Disrupted by the Algerian authorities' drastic measures to promote an industrial boom, the automobile market has shrunk to the point of collapse, greatly displeasing dealers, manufacturers and consumers.

What’s left of it is desperately empty showrooms, car dealers with nothing left to sell and a second-hand automobile market whose prices are higher than ever. With a fleet of more than 6.5 million cars registered at the end of 2019, the Algerian automotive sector – which was once one of Africa’s most dynamic – is at a standstill.

