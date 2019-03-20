Brexit sprint for South Africa

Saving South African Airways
The state-owned national carrier is suffering, and even its own optimistic predictions do not call for a return to profitability for at least the next two years.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – "The dance of the politicians" – popular anger in South Africa, Sudan and Algeria
By Crystal Orderson, in Cape Town
Posted on Wednesday, 20 March 2019 16:18
South African officials have the next eight days to work out the finer details of the Southern African Customs Union deal with the UK.
Brexit is focusing minds across the southern tip of the continent, including those within the Southern African Customs Union (SACU).
Davies says the major issue is at stake is “cumulation” => this allows countries to process imported materials and them label them as their own. The rules of origin exist to ensure the benefit of preferential access goes to the countries that are party to a free trade agreement.
Because South Africa is in a trade deal called an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the EU, and because the UK will leave the EPA when it leaves the European Union, problems have emerged.
In terms of trade with the UK, a new agreement will replace the existing EPA when the country leaves the EU.
The UK is South Africa’s biggest trading partner within the EU, with total trade between the two countries in 2017 amounting to R70.6bn, excluding gold. 18% of South Africa’s exports to the EU go to the UK and 10% of its imports come from the UK. The UK is South Africa’s its eighth-largest trading partner globally.
The UK has published a schedule of tariffs that would apply if it left the EU without an agreement. Some items – such as fruit and vegetables – would be duty-free. But among the 469 tariff lines attracting duty would be products that South Africa exports, and the UK would in some cases be charging more than the EU.
The big one for South Africa is the auto sector, which
Davies outlined three scenarios for SACU countries and Mozambique, depending on UK prime minister Theresa May’s ability to get Brexit through parliament:
Given that the UK has asked for an extension, the worst will most likely be avoided. But for the rest of the continent questions still remain.
The director general of China Merchants Port Holdings talks about exporting the Port-Park-City model created in the Chinese city of Shekou to Africa as the company looks to gain a firm foothold on the continent
Ethiopia has high hopes for manufacturing and exports, but the country will not be competitive until it solves its logistical problems. To that end, the state is starting to liberalise the sector.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.