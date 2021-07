Calderon takes up his role on 1 September. AngloGold Ashanti had been searching for a new CEO since Kelvin Dushnisky announced his resignation in July 2020.

The company has its headquarters in Johannesburg but ceased gold mining in South Africa last year. It has African assets in Ghana, Guinea, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), along with mines in Australia, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.

READ MORE Tracking the great gold rush