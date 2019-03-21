Allianz and Sunu in francophone Africa insurance reshuffle

Brexit sprint for South Africa
South African officials have the next eight days to work out the finer details of the Southern African Customs Union deal with the UK.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 21 March 2019 11:21
Pathé Dione’s Sunu Group is about to get bigger as Allianz divests businesses in francophone Africa to the pan-African insurer.
The move is prompted by higher regulatory capital requirements from 31 May in countries governed by the Conférence Interafricaine des Marchés d’Assurances (CIMA).
The German insurance giant will divest businesses in Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo and the Central African Republic – all CIMA countries. Allianz will continue to operate in some CIMA countries through partnerships with local market players.
Adapting to a constant pattern of regulatory change is the main challenge in African insurance, says Delphine Traoré Maïdou, who will head Allianz’s new strategic hub in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.
CIMA says its new capital requirements are aimed at encouraging consolidation in a fragmented market. It is imposing a minimum of 3bn CFA francs ($5.2m) in 2019, which will rise to 5bn CFA francs in 2021.
Africa’s insurance markets suffer from excess capacity and cut-throat competition, argues the African Insurance Organisation in its Africa Insurance Barometer 2018. Yet, paradoxically, the continent’s low insurance penetration still presents one of the market’s largest opportunities.
Regulatory uncertainty makes the opportunities harder to grasp. “Unrelenting regulatory change” is applying significant pressure, increasing costs and disrupting the insurance industry in Africa, according to a 2018 report from PwC.
Allianz lagged rivals such as France’s Axa in turning to Africa. Only in Cameroon, Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire does Allianz hold market leadership positions. Refocusing on Cote d’Ivoire as a hub makes sense in that context.
Respondents to the Africa Insurance Barometer paint a more cautious picture.
“Allianz is always exploring new opportunities on the continent,” Traoré Maïdou says. “The group has invested 600 million euros in Africa over the past two years and we will continue to do so.”
Allianz’s decision to refocus on its strongest African markets looks like good sense as capital requirements increase. Overtaking the continent’s major insurers may be too much of an ask.
The director general of China Merchants Port Holdings talks about exporting the Port-Park-City model created in the Chinese city of Shekou to Africa as the company looks to gain a firm foothold on the continent
Ethiopia has high hopes for manufacturing and exports, but the country will not be competitive until it solves its logistical problems. To that end, the state is starting to liberalise the sector.
