Egypt is in shock.

The UN Security Council met on Thursday 8 July, at Sudan and Egypt’s request, to discuss GERD. However, Addis Ababa had already informed Cairo on 5 July that it was going to begin the second phase of filling the dam’s lake, despite all the warnings and threats that had been made in the previous months.

The day after the announcement, the Egyptian stock market lost LE12.3bn ($783.4m) in the first hour of trading, as investors sold their shares en masse.