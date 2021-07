The precise whereabouts of the King are unknown at this time, with reports indicating that he fled to Johannesburg. But Acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku denied those allegations: “His Majesty the King is still in the country and continues to lead in working with Government to advance the Kingdom’s goals.”

If the Palace falls, the geopolitical ramifications could be significant. Eswatini is the last remaining African country that maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan, largely based on King Mswati’s longstanding personal relationships with leaders in Taipei.