The Covid-19 crisis has caused upheaval within various business sectors. From the reorganisation of value chains, to the fight against climate change and the increasing digitalisation, the Africa CEO Forum’s participants will gather to discuss the most current topic of all: “The world to come.”

Holding this event online means that a wider audience will be able to attend the conferences. But this is not a first, as the first digital edition of the Africa Financial Industry Summit in March 2021 brought together half a thousand decision-makers.

A key annual meeting

Founded in 2012, the Africa CEO Forum every year brings together decision-makers from the largest African companies, international investors, multinational executives, heads of state, ministers and representatives from the main financial institutions active on the continent. This forum is a place for high-level meetings, experience sharing and deciphering trends affecting the business world. It also aims to propose concrete and innovative solutions to move the continent and its businesses forward.

Through its Women Working for Change and Family Business initiatives, the Africa CEO Forum also aims to increase the number of women in decision-making positions on the continent and to support the transformation of African family businesses.

*The Africa CEO Forum – which is organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group in partnership with International Finance Corporation, the World Bank Group’s private-sector arm – also includes The Summit – Women Working for Change, dedicated to women leaders, and, since October 2020, the Family Business Summit, dedicated to family businesses. Inaugurated in 2021, the Africa Financial Industry Summit brings together the African financial sector’s most important leaders.

Pre-registration is open at the following link: https://bit.ly/3wBJdHC