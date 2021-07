The Somali financial sector has grown rapidly in recent years thanks to a vibrant mobile-money market. According to a 2018 World Bank report, while 70% of the adult population used mobile-money services, just 15% had a bank account. Today, Somalia has 13 banking institutions under the supervision of the central bank.

The previous collapse of the formal banking systems paved the way for mobile-money services. In a country plagued with insecurity, mobile money has proven to be both safe and secure.