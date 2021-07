Although Africa’s digital divide is narrowing, the cost of internet is struggling to come down. On 30 June, the last section of the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) submarine cable – which links France to South Africa and connects 10 African countries, including Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana – was put into service.

It is the latest example that demonstrates Africa’s progress on internet coverage: the 17,000km-long cable represented a $700m investment by a 20-member consortium that included the French group Orange, which contributed $250m.