Ethiopia: Following his landslide win, will Abiy and Tigray leaders find a lasting solution?

The depredations of the last eight months, the toll in human lives and the derailing of the country’s development achievements means the chance of reuniting the country may be slim, but it is vastly better than any of the alternatives. The outcome in Africa’s second most populous country will resonate across the region and the continent.

Political solution

On all sides, wise counsel argues that the only way to resolve the Tigray crisis is by crafting a political solution. There is a brief hiatus in which to launch a dialogue that could address how best to run Ethiopia: as a federation, a confederation of regions, a unitary state or some hybrid configuration.