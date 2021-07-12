Ethiopia: Following his landslide win, will Abiy and Tigray leaders find a lasting solution?

Eswatini: South Africa’s Thabo Mbeki called in to intervene
Former South African president Thabo Mbeki has been approached to help facilitate talks between government and civil society in Eswatini, following ... four days of violent protests in the absolute monarchy. It is understood that Eswatini's King Mswati III and prime minister Themba Masuku approached the former statesman; but Mbeki told them he would only agree if the process is led by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a source close to the process said.