Those who had turned off their phones had a brutal start to the day. “These appear to be unfair dismissals. There were no prior interviews, which is the law in Egypt, where CAF’s headquarters are located,” says the head of an African federation who wishes to remain anonymous.

“We knew that tensions had arisen ever since Motsepe was elected, that heads would roll, which is not surprising when new management arrives. What is surprising, however, is the method used.”