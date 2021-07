change gears

Zambia’s ruling PF party and President Edgard Lungu's support base, youth and urban dwellers, form one of the biggest disgruntled constituencies of the Zambian population as they are one of the worst affected by rising costs of living, rise in inflation rate, fall in exchange rate and general decline in the quality of living in Zambia. Ahead of general elections slated for 12 August, will Lungu have enough supporters to secure a third term in office?