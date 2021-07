No less than 110,000 CFA francs (about $194). This is how much Cameroonians have to pay for their passport as of 1 July. This is a 46% increase from the previous rate and makes it the most expensive identity document in Africa.

It is all the more difficult to justify this sudden and significant increase – a switch to biometric technology – to the public because this Yaoundé-issued passport is still much less powerful than that of other countries.

This is the case for much of the continent.