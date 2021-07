Liberian businessman, politician and philanthropist Alexander Cummings is currently the leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), one of the four parties that formed the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) opposition alliance.

He is the founder and chairman of Cummings Investments Holdings Ltd., and chairman of the Cummings Africa Foundation, which has invested a substantial amount of funds in Liberia’s health, education, entrepreneurship and arts sector as well women and youth empowerment projects.