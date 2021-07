On 28 May 2019, the security owned television channel ON TV interrupted its broadcast to livestream the extradition of one of Egypt’s most wanted Islamist militants and former Special Forces officer Hisham Ashmawi.

Ashmawi – who was expelled in 2007 from the military due to his religious opinions – was surrounded by masked Egyptian soldiers with the label GIS (the acronym for Egypt’s General Intelligence Services) strapped to their chests, as he descended from a military plane in Cairo.