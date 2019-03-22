Kenya drought to worsen as Ruto denies deaths

G5 Sahel Joint Force commander: ‘We must win the trust of civilians’
General Hanana Ould Sidi, commander of the G5 Sahel Joint Force, details the main lines of his strategy in an interview.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – "The dance of the politicians" – popular anger in South Africa, Sudan and Algeria
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Friday, 22 March 2019 12:39
Food security is likely to feature prominently when President Uhuru Kenyatta gives his sixth State of the Nation Address on 4 April.
Kenya’s perennial drought problem has resurfaced again, according to a government report that shows that the food insecure population has risen to just over 1.1 million people, mainly spread over 12 counties.
Food security is a key agenda in Kenyatta’s final term, but efforts to achieve it are hampered by irregular rains, lack of an efficient distribution system, and rampant graft.
The current drought situation began in October 2016 and worsened over the next two years, affecting an estimated 3.4 million people.
But the onset of the rainy season will not help the current drought crisis, and significant problems remain in food production and distribution. The regions currently experiencing drought are significantly marginalised, and the long-term efforts to ease their socioeconomic situation are still taking shape.
According to Tullow Oil, over 70, 000 barrels have already been transported to the port city of Mombasa under the Early Oil Pilot Scheme. The company also moved its target for export from early to mid-2019 so the revenue-distribution is unlikely to kick in for a few more years.
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's inner circle played a key role in his 11 March decision not to run for a fifth term amidst vast national protests calling for the end of this presidency and the system that has kept him in place.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.