Why are Mozambique and the US fighting over Manuel Chang?

Nigeria: Transportation minister favours Chinese contractors to local ones
Nigeria's outspoken transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi delivered a blunt message to local construction companies who've long complained that ... they're shut out of bids for the large infrastructure projects that often go to Chinese contractors: "We are not using our local contractors because they are not qualified. If you want to participate, build capacity. We can't give you a life-threatening contract if we don’t trust your capacity."